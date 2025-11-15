The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Holdings Cut by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,192 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $95,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.0%

SHW stock opened at $332.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

