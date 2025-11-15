Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488,821 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,178 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $64,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $9,970,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $40.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.