Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $84.72 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,340 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $84,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 432,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

