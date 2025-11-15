Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,282 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $148,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $122.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

