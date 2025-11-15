Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes $336.02 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,128,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,022,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.0% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $395,321,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $68,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,351,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,211,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 664,523 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 185.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 899,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,665,000 after acquiring an additional 583,791 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

