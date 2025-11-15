Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $700.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,485,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $700,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 121,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.