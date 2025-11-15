Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $62,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $242.32 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $241.90 and a one year high of $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.05.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

