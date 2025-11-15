Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 447.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $3,973,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABM

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.