Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Receives $69.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.8462.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.
Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5%
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $756.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $50,146.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $780,229.84. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $234,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Curi Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Webster Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
