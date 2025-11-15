Contrasting Cycurion (CYCU) & Its Competitors

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cycurion to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cycurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cycurion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion N/A -236.69% -63.05% Cycurion Competitors -37.32% -37.48% -6.85%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cycurion Competitors 418 713 1135 72 2.37

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cycurion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 440.92%. Given Cycurion’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cycurion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Cycurion has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion’s peers have a beta of 8.39, meaning that their average stock price is 739% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cycurion and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $17.77 million $1.23 million -0.30 Cycurion Competitors $1.24 billion $109.95 million 17.90

Cycurion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cycurion peers beat Cycurion on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Cycurion Company Profile

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

