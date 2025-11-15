Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,019 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 256,380 shares of company stock worth $57,129,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

