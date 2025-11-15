Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Eni SpA $E

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of E. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 500,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 1,165.9% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 179,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 165,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 125,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ENI by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,784 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:E opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

ENI Announces Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. ENI had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 87.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

