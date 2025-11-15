Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.3571.

A number of analysts have commented on EXR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $132.89 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.64%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

