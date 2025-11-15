P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) vs. American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Critical Review

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Well and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 1 6 1 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.04%. P3 Health Partners has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 137.57%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than American Well.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $254.36 million 0.26 -$208.14 million ($7.20) -0.56 P3 Health Partners $1.50 billion 0.03 -$135.85 million ($46.01) -0.15

This table compares American Well and P3 Health Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

P3 Health Partners has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P3 Health Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

American Well has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -42.80% -39.80% -29.38% P3 Health Partners -9.07% -203.68% -16.27%

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats American Well on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

