Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,204 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,441 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $25,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a $83.00 price target on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $10,071,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 288,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,176,361.14. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

