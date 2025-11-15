B. Riley Issues Optimistic Estimate for APEI Earnings

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price objective on American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Public Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ APEI opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.39. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 124.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,894 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $5,319,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth $6,723,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 76.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.