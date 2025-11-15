Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $187.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

