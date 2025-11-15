Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

