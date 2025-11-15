Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $1.50

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.60 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

DocGo Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of DCGO opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. DocGo has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). DocGo had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 2,613.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

