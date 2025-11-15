Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 4,050 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11,723.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 425,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after buying an additional 421,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,583,000 after acquiring an additional 370,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,031,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 299,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,979,000 after purchasing an additional 226,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total value of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,210.55. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $3,343,456. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $280.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $311.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.02 and its 200 day moving average is $280.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

