Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,110. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $114.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

