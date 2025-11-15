Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,376 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE CVX opened at $157.61 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.22. The company has a market cap of $317.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Melius assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

