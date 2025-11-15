6,442 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Bought by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 647,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.