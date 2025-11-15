Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 11,067 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Wall Street Zen cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

