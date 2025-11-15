Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,650,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3%

AMP stock opened at $457.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.28 and a 200-day moving average of $502.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.22.

Get Our Latest Report on AMP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.