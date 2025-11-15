Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,077,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after acquiring an additional 684,390 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after acquiring an additional 417,951 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,605,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.96. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

