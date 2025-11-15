Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 262.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
S&P Global stock opened at $493.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
