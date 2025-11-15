Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 262.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $493.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.