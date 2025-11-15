Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,990,000 after acquiring an additional 315,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,341,000 after purchasing an additional 225,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $293.24 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.54 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.89 and a 200 day moving average of $277.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.