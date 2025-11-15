Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

