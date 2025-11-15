Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Newmont by 534.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 408.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Newmont by 123.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.99.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

