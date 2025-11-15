Clearstead Trust LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,379.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

