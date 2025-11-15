Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 397,015 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 92.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.61%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

