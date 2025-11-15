Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PDD were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 62.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of PDD stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price target on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $165.00 target price on PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.