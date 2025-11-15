Clearstead Trust LLC Takes $132,000 Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $66.03.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Stories

