Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 163,867 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,137,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,900 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,051,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,795,000 after purchasing an additional 950,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.7%

KKR stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.05. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

