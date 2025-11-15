Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,314,000 after buying an additional 611,462 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 209,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.1%

EXTR stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 252.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $310.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $298,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 216,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,656.28. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $301,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,867.04. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $901,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

