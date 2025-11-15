Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,121,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $240.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.79.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

