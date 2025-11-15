18,788 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after purchasing an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,950,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 746.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Zacks Research cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.53.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.38. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,735 shares of company stock worth $22,998,736. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

