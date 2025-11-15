1,465 Shares in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF $GVI Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 322,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 157,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

