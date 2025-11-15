Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 541 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.02 and a 200-day moving average of $179.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

