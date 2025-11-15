Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $4,192,000.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $132.70. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $1,161,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,051,895.44. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

