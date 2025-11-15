Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Allot Ltd. $ALLT

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 146,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 742,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allot by 17.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Allot by 33.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Allot in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Allot in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allot in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allot in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Allot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $8.86 on Friday. Allot Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.26 million, a P/E ratio of -177.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Allot had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

