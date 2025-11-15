Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 793,500 Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,500 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,281.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter & Co. Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.20 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTR

About Inter & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

See Also

