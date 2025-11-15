Candriam S.C.A. Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at about $61,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after buying an additional 2,152,096 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $53,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 95.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,671,000 after buying an additional 1,568,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MWA stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $34,660.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 763 shares in the company, valued at $20,532.33. This represents a 62.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,043 shares of company stock valued at $682,483. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

