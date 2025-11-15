Candriam S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 148.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,580,000 after buying an additional 854,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $74,789,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,980,000 after buying an additional 284,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $53,776,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $258.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $262.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

