Candriam S.C.A. Invests $11.17 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 200.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 992.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in MarketAxess by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $180.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.91.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $268.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.54.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $208.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.70%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

