Candriam S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 510.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,396,000 after buying an additional 591,588 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 4,217.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,707,000 after acquiring an additional 416,333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,055,000 after acquiring an additional 310,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 104.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,133,000 after acquiring an additional 206,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 832,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 202,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $137.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $246.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Align Technology from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.