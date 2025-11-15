Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,853 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

