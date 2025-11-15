Candriam S.C.A. Sells 59,420 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,420 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

