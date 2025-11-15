Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TATT. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TAT Technologies by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TATT opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.85.

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.27 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TATT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded TAT Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TAT Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

